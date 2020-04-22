Socialist Worker
Booklaunch: 'Vital signs: the deadly cost of health inequality' with author Lee Humber

Wednesday 22 Apr 2020 7:00pm

SWP Branch Meeting

With ZOOM meeting ID: 296 675 028 | Password: 967537

Event information
Exeter
