WWII to coronavirus - why we're not 'all in it together'
Thursday 7 May 2020 7:00pm
SWP Branch Meeting
With ZOOM meeting ID: 248-448-3170 | Password: 967537
Venue To Be Confirmed
Please check back later
Event information
Thursday 7 May 2020 7:00pm
Add to Calendar
07-05-2020 19:0007-05-2020 21:00Europe/LondonSWP Branch Meeting: WWII to coronavirus - why we're not 'all in it together' Venue To Be Confirmed, Please check back later, SWP Branch MeetingDD/MM/YYYY
Published by Larkham Printers & Publishers Ltd, company registered in England & Wales, number: 1335756, registered address: 71-75 Shelton Street London WC2H 9JQ. Correspondence address: PO Box 74955, London E16 9EJ