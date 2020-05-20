Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

Fake news and alternative facts - who controls the media?

Wednesday 20 May 2020 7:15pm

SWP Branch Meeting

Venue To Be Confirmed
Please check back later
Event information
Wednesday 20 May 2020 7:15pm
Add to Calendar 20-05-2020 19:15 20-05-2020 21:15 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: Fake news and alternative facts - who controls the media? Venue To Be Confirmed, Please check back later, SWP Branch Meeting DD/MM/YYYY
Black Country
Venue To Be Confirmed
Please check back later
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.