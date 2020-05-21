Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

Trump vs China - coronavirus and imperialism

Thursday 21 May 2020 7:00pm

SWP Branch Meeting

With ZOOM meeting ID: 883 9768 7246 | Password: 967537

Venue To Be Confirmed
Please check back later
Event information
Thursday 21 May 2020 7:00pm
Add to Calendar 21-05-2020 19:00 21-05-2020 21:00 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: Trump vs China - coronavirus and imperialism Venue To Be Confirmed, Please check back later, SWP Branch Meeting DD/MM/YYYY
Bradford
Venue To Be Confirmed
Please check back later
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.