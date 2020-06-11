Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

Should all the statues fall? Confronting the legacy of slavery

Thursday 11 Jun 2020 7:00pm

SWP Branch Meeting

With ZOOM meeting ID: 889-4663-4626 | Password: 967537

Venue To Be Confirmed
Please check back later
Event information
Thursday 11 Jun 2020 7:00pm
Add to Calendar 11-06-2020 19:00 11-06-2020 21:00 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: Should all the statues fall? Confronting the legacy of slavery Venue To Be Confirmed, Please check back later, SWP Branch Meeting DD/MM/YYYY
Glasgow
Venue To Be Confirmed
Please check back later
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.