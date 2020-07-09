Socialist Worker
Fake news and alternative facts - who controls the media?

Thursday 9 Jul 2020 7:00pm

SWP Branch Meeting

With ZOOM meeting ID: 528-174-9278 | Password: 967537

Venue To Be Confirmed
Please check back later
Event information
Sheffield and South Yorkshire
