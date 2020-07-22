After the sacking of RLB - Starmer, Palestine and Labours shift to the right
Wednesday 22 Jul 2020 7:30pm
SWP Branch Meeting
With ZOOM meeting ID: 823-945-1917 | Password: 967537
Venue To Be Confirmed
Please check back later
Event information
Wednesday 22 Jul 2020 7:30pm
Add to Calendar
22-07-2020 19:3022-07-2020 21:30Europe/LondonSWP Branch Meeting: After the sacking of RLB - Starmer, Palestine and Labours shift to the right Venue To Be Confirmed, Please check back later, SWP Branch MeetingDD/MM/YYYY
Published by Larkham Printers & Publishers Ltd, company registered in England & Wales, number: 1335756, registered address: 71-75 Shelton Street London WC2H 9JQ. Correspondence address: PO Box 74955, London E16 9EJ