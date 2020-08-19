'Socialism or barbarism' - the politics of Rosa Luxemburg
Wednesday 19 Aug 2020 7:00pm
SWP Branch Meeting
With ZOOM meeting ID: 493-925-5919 | Password: 967537
The Black-E
1 Great George Street
Liverpool
L1 5EW
Event information
Wednesday 19 Aug 2020 7:00pm
Add to Calendar
19-08-2020 19:0019-08-2020 21:00Europe/LondonSWP Branch Meeting: 'Socialism or barbarism' - the politics of Rosa Luxemburg The Black-E, 1 Great George Street, L1 5EW SWP Branch MeetingDD/MM/YYYY
Published by Larkham Printers & Publishers Ltd, company registered in England & Wales, number: 1335756, registered address: 71-75 Shelton Street London WC2H 9JQ. Correspondence address: PO Box 74955, London E16 9EJ