Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

What would a socialist response to the housing crisis be?

Wednesday 26 Aug 2020 7:30pm

SWP Branch Meeting

Venue To Be Confirmed
Please check back later
Event information
Wednesday 26 Aug 2020 7:30pm
Add to Calendar 26-08-2020 19:30 26-08-2020 21:30 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: What would a socialist response to the housing crisis be? Venue To Be Confirmed, Please check back later, SWP Branch Meeting DD/MM/YYYY
Burnley and Pendle
Venue To Be Confirmed
Please check back later
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.