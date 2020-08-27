Socialist Worker
Fake news and alternative facts - who controls the media?

Thursday 27 Aug 2020 7:30pm

SWP Branch Meeting

With ZOOM meeting ID: 798-534-2585 | Password: 967537

Venue To Be Confirmed
Please check back later
Event information
London: Hackney
