New union restrictions test strikers

The limits the Trade Union Act puts on strikes became clearer this week, but so did the resistance.

Workers at the Picturehouse cinema chain were set to strike again this Friday from 5pm. But the workers’ union Bectu has given in to Trade Union Act restrictions.

Hackney Picturehouse rep Fred told Socialist Worker, “They can only find one picket supervisor, who can only stay three hours at one site.

“Only one workplace can be picketed partially.”

But the union can nominate any union member as supervisor. And they need only to be “able to attend at short notice”, not be there at all times.

Meanwhile postal workers in Doncaster defied the laws—by walking out on strike without a ballot.

Some 240 workers at a Royal Mail sorting centre walked out and protested at the gates against management bullying.

It came after one worker was sacked over the phone. CWU union members say there has been a culture of bullying after privatisation.

CWU branch secretary Steve West said, “We have walked out because of bullying tactics.

“Morale is at an all time low. It has reached breaking point now.”