More strikes on the cards to stop disastrous DOO?

The RMT rail union signalled its disputes on Southern, Northern and Merseyrail could reignite in the wake of the general election results.

Mick Cash, the union’s general secretary, said the disputes “not only remain on but are now right at the top of the national transport agenda as the chaotic, minority Tory government lurches from chaos to crisis”.

Cash said the union would “jack up the fight to put safety and access to services before private profit and greed” and continue to “campaign for public ownership of the railways”.

The union’s executive was to meet this week to consider the next steps.

Some workers think the strikes should never have been called off in the first place.

Workers are resisting bosses’ plans to bring in driver-only operation (DOO), which would threaten jobs and safety.

Guards on all three networks held a successful joint strike against the attack in April.

Around 2,000 union members joined the walkout.

Train drivers in the Aslef union refused to cross guards’ picket lines in some places. More solidarity like this can stop rail bosses in their tracks.