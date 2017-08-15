European Union crackdown drives refugees to Spain on new dangerous sea route

The number of refugees crossing the sea to Spain has tripled in a year and could soon overtake the number reaching Greece.

Some 8,385 refugees have arrived this way in 2017 so far, the International Organisation for Migration announced last week, up from 2,476 during the same period last year.

There have also been 121 deaths on the way to Spain so far this year, compared to 97 for the whole of last year.

Heavy policing and coastguard patrols had made it harder to cross the Straits of Gibraltar between Morocco and Spain in recent years.

This meant most arrivals to Spain were by the long route from Mauritania to the Canary Isles.

But tightening restrictions by the Italian government on refugees crossing there from North Africa has led many more to attempt to reach Spain by the Mediterranean instead.

Recent months have seen repeated reports of packed boats landing on beaches.

Every clampdown on refugee boats has been sold as an attempt to stop the drownings. It has only driven people elsewhere, often into even more danger.

The only real solution is to open the borders and provide safe, legal passage.

The right wing Spanish government is no friend of refugees.

But the Spanish state has also seen a powerful refugee solidarity movement with volunteering, mass protests and direct action to stop deportation flights.

Israeli leader Netanyahu in trouble—but so is Gaza Strip

Israeli army officers have talked up the possibility of a new war on Palestinians as they moved to tighten the siege on the Gaza Strip.

Israel’s military has accelerated the construction of an underground wall along the border between Gaza and Israel.

And Israeli commander Eyal Zamir revealed plans to bomb apartment blocks in Gaza, claiming they hide the entrance to tunnels.

Zamir said defending the new wall would be a “worthy reason” for Israel to start a new war, after launching airstrikes that injured seven people in Gaza on Tuesday of last week.

Palestinian resistance group Hamas, which governs in the Gaza Strip, claims that Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu wants to increase tensions to detract from a growing corruption scandal. Netanyahu is trying to push through a new law that would make it legal to go to war without parliamentary approval.

But a raft of corruption allegations against him could see him face charges in court.

It could even force him to resign.

Nick Clark