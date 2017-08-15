Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
Nazi Britain First humiliated in Wolverhampton

All by themselves - fascists humiliated in Wolverhampton

All by themselves - fascists humiliated in Wolverhampton (Pic: Birmingham Unite Against Fascism)

Anti-fascists in Wolverhampton in the West Midlands mobilised at short notice against a surprise visit by Nazi group Britain First on Saturday.

The twenty Britain First members were said to be on a “recruitment drive”. But a counter-demonstration of up to 100 anti-fascists organised by Unite Against Fascism (UAF) forced the cops to move them on.

Anti-fascists are gearing up to oppose Nazi events in West Yorkshire and Scotland next month. UAF has called for counter?demonstrations against planned English Defence League rallies in Keighly and Bradford in West Yorkshire on Saturday 2 September.

And UAF in Scotland is calling on people to confront the Scottish Defence League in Perth the following week on Sunday 10 September.

Go to Oppose the fascist EDL in Keighley & Bradford and Oppose Nazi SDL! Perth Unity Demonstration for details
