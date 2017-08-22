Tories' racist scheme to bury the truth about Grenfell

Survivors and other people affected by the Grenfell Tower fire have been cynically and shamefully betrayed by the Tories.

In June immigration minister Brandon Lewis announced a one-year amnesty for undocumented migrants affected by the fire.

It meant that, for a short period, if they came forward they would not be deported.

Without such a pledge people know that by offering what could be vital evidence they open themselves up to deportation.

Now even that wholly ­inadequate promise has been torn up.

Last week the Home Office excluded anyone “whose presence in the UK is not conducive to the public good.”

Amnesty

Also excluded is “any person for whom there are concerns about criminality, character or associations” and “any person who has refused to supply their biometrics.”

Anyone without the legal right to be in Britain could therefore be refused an amnesty.

We will never know how many died in Grenfell with such racist measures. “The government is perverting the course of justice,” local community volunteer Chris Imafidon told Socialist Worker.

“I had to attend a funeral on Saturday where a mother buried her son?except there were no remains to bury, not even ash,” said Chris.

“If the government carries on this way they won’t get a riot, they’ll get a revolution.”

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was right to tell Theresa May last week that he feared the priority of the present inquiry “is to avoid criticism of your party rather than secure justice for Grenfell survivors”.