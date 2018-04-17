March—and then strike

The Trade Union Congress demonstration in London on 12 May could be a real boost to the resistance against Theresa May’s rotten government.

It’s a chance to take to the streets against pay cuts, privatisation, and the attacks on benefits, services and union rights.

It will also be a positive response to the government’s policy of trying to blame migrants and Muslims for the problems in society.

Unions are rightly organising hundreds of coaches to bring demonstrators to London.

It’s an important day for everyone who wants to show their anger at the Tories.

But it has to be more than a symbolic event. It has to be a launchpad for real resistance.

Catalyst

It must be a catalyst for strikes that can humble the Tories—and drive them out.

The recent university lecturers’ battle showed that workers can be won to sustained action.

We need more of that sort of action—driven from below and for more than one day.

It would be a lot easier to mobilise public sector workers if their union leaders didn’t keep advising them to accept below inflation pay deals.

Let’s make 12 May a mass display of fury against the Tories.

It must also be a turn away from just hoping and waiting for a Labour government and instead be for more struggle now.