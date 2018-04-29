Amber Rudd resigns—now pile the pressure on Theresa May

Anti-racist outrage has brought down a lying home secretary. It’s a significant victory that can be the start of a much deeper process.

Amber Rudd resigned late on Sunday after her claims not to know about deportation targets fell apart. A letter from Rudd to Theresa May was published with her writing of “ambitious but deliverable” goals for an increase in the enforced deportation of immigrants.

Rudd was not acting on her own initiative. She was implementing the policy of the previous home secretary—Theresa May—and the racist policy of the entire Tory government.

May is just as guilty.

The outrage that met the scandal of the brutal treatment of the Windrush Generation now has to be directed towards the whole Tory regime.

The Tories thought that playing the race card would win them support. Instead it has revealed that millions of people can be won to solidarity with migrants.

Let’s push back against the idea that migrants and Muslims are the enemy, or that our sympathy should just be for “worthy” immigrants.

All migrants must be welcome.

There is a chance to say that we should be hostile to racism, not migrants.

Now we need more mobilisation. The trade unions should step up the fight against racist division, and build the struggles that can unite workers.

The Tory rabble are in retreat. Don’t let them regroup.

On Monday Stand Up To Racism has called a mobilisation in Parliament Square from 4pm-7pm. Be there if you can. Everywhere we need action, not just celebration at Rudd’s demise.

Join the demonstration next Saturday at Downing Street and also take to the streets against the Football Lads Alliance on Sunday 6 May.

Rudd has gone, now let’s get May.