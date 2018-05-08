Solidarity protest called after vicious attack on a refugee in Edinburgh

Anti-racists in Edinburgh planned to protest on Thursday after a young Syrian refugee was stabbed in the city’s Fountainbridge area last week.

Twenty five year old Shahbaz Ali is in a critical condition after being stabbed by a group of two men and two women.

Shahbaz had been trying to protect his young female cousin when he was attacked at a hostel in Upper Gilmore street. His attackers shouted at him, “Why are you still here, why are you not back in your own country?” as they struck him.

Stand Up To Racism Edinburgh said, “We condemn this vicious racist attack and are calling a unity protest to say refugees and migrants are welcome here.

“Edinburgh is a multicultural city with different communities living side by side.

“But people are too often being encouraged to turn on each other to explain deprivation and lack of resources.

“This does not benefit anyone and lets those responsible of the hook. We have to fight for unity.”

No to racist attacks Thursday 10 May 5.30pm, corner of Home Street and Lauriston Place, Edinburgh