Boris Johnson’s racist rant makes Muslim women a target

Muslim women are facing growing attacks in the wake of Tory MP Boris Johnson’s racist rant.

He said Muslim women who wear the burqa look like “letter boxes” and “bank robbers”.

A woman wearing the niqab was targeted soon after in London, according to the Tell Mama hate crime monitoring group.

This was followed a further three attacks in London and Luton on the following day—and another one in London last Friday.

The group said that there is a “direct link” between the spike in attacks on Muslim women and Johnson’s comments.

Azmat Parveen joined a lively picket of Johnson’s office in west London to defend her right to choose to wear the burqa.

“This is going to extend and extend—we have to have action,” she told Socialist Worker.

“I have had many experiences of Islamophobia.

“Sometimes people tar me as a terrorist.

"And sometimes when I enter a bus or train people say maybe there is a bomb inside of me.

“But I always face it bravely.”

Johnson sniffs a chance to be Tory leader, and he hopes to use racism to win support.

Anti-racists must stand in solidarity with Muslims.