Oppose far right mobilisation in London on 13 October

The viciously racist Democratic Football Lads Alliance (DFLA) has called a mobilisation in London on 13 October.

It has posted no details of its “London calling” event, but the timing is designed to enable fascist and ex-English Defence League leader Tommy Robinson to lead a violent mob in the capital. Robinson was jailed for contempt of court earlier this year.

He was then released on bail and faces a retrial on 27 September. If he faces no further jail as a result he will no doubt be in London on 13 October.

Stand Up To Racism (SUTR) has called a counter-mobilisation and says, “The DFLA and supporters want to come to London to spread racism and Islamophobia. SUTR, supported by Unite Against Fascism and Love Music Hate Racism will be resisting its race hate.”

The far right is regrouping in Britain. It wants to match its counterparts in other parts of Europe.

One sign of the dangerous new situation is that Ukip’s national executive will this weekend discuss inviting Robinson to join the party.

A motion has been put forward to its conference later this month from Ukip’s family and children spokesperson Alan Craig.

It says, “Conference believes that Tommy Robinson stands in the long English tradition of anti-establishment rebels with a cause from Robin Hood to the Suffragettes and Nigel Farage, admires his campaigns both for #FreeSpeech and to expose the authorities’ decades-long silence and inaction over industrial-scale child sexual abuse by rape gangs, and requests the NEC to offer him membership of UKIP.”

It is a disgrace to compare the fascist Robinson to women who fought to win voting rights.

Ukip has already recruited alt right figures such as Carl Benjamin (Sargon of Akkad), Mark Meechan (Count Dankula), Paul Joseph Watson and Milo Yiannopoulos.

The motion is another step towards Ukip openly embracing fascists and becoming an umbrella organisation in which they can safely operate. It is a process that means more attacks on black and Asian people and yet more assaults on migrants and Muslims.

It will divide working class people at a time when unity is needed.

It is vital that trade unions, all anti-racists and the Labour Party back Stand Up To Racism’s call and there is a mass turnout on 13 October against Robinson and his allies.