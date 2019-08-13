National unity is unity with the bosses

A growing number of MPs have backed calls for a “national unity government” to stop a no-deal Brexit.

Caroline Lucas, the Green MP for Brighton Pavilion, suggested an “all-female cabinet” to stop Brexit. She made the appeal in a letter to politicians including Tory Justine Greening and Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson.

Lucas was forced to issue an apology after a backlash pointed out all of them were white, missing out Labour shadow home secretary Diane Abbott.

Any national unity government would be dominated by the same Tory and Liberal Democrat politicians who imposed austerity and the hostile environment.

The Remain-supporting Labour and Green MPs would be marginal. A national government’s main policy would be to fight for big business’s demands to stay in the single market. Its competition rules protect bosses’ profits and restrict left wing policies, such as nationalisation.

There is no such thing as a “national interest” between bosses and working class people.

The last national government of 1931-35, made up of Labour rebels, Tories and Liberals, ruled in the interests of the rich.

The real division shouldn’t be between Leave and Remain. It’s between those who want to defend workers and migrants’ rights and those who want to attack them.

Home office profits from immigration fees

The Home Office has made a £500 million profit in immigration fees in the last four years, according to the Times newspaper.

Migrants have to stump up £1,330 to apply for British citizenship.

The Home Office pockets over £600 in profit from each application.

These fees have risen by over 51 percent since 2014.

One mistake on the form can mean migrants have to reapply costing many more hundreds of pounds.

Refusal of British citizenship can lead to migrants being denied access to health and social welfare services.

And it also raises the risk of deportation.