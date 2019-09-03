Tory funding promises are for the rich

After nearly a decade of austerity, the Tories are pledging more money for services and workers’ wages. Funnily enough their promises come ahead of talk of a general election.

Chancellor Sajid Javid was set to unveil his Spending Review on Wednesday. Boris Johnson has already made a number of funding pledges, such as a £14 billion increase for schools.

But no one should trust the Tories. Johnson said the money for schools will make sure that every child has a “superb education”. It won’t.

Some 93 percent of the schools that will get more money are in Tory constituencies.

The £14 billion covers funding between 2020 and 2023—so there will be no extra money for any schools this year.

And the amount pledged for 2020-21 is just £2.6 billion.

Schools lost 8 percent from their budgets in real terms between 2009-10 and 2017-18. The Institute for Fiscal Studies in June said schools need an extra £3.8 billion a year just to bring their real terms funding back to 2009-10 levels.

On top of that, they need £1.1 billion to make sure the budgets aren’t cut again until 2023.

The Tories’ pledges aren’t about helping ordinary people. Instead they hope their promises will help them keep seats in an election and dampen down the struggle to defend services.

We shouldn’t fall for them.