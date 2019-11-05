We deserve better than Tory austerity

The reality of rising debt and falling wages under Tory austerity was laid bare in new research from the TUC union federation released on Tuesday.

Amid the fog of Tory Brexit chaos and electioneering, it underlines how ordinary people are struggling.

The report showed how average non-mortgage debt for a working family has soared to £14,200.

And figures from the Office for National Statistics also showed that median earnings are still £20 a week lower than the same figure in 2008.

Because of pay cuts and austerity, the average working family has lost £14,278 over the last 11 years.

This comes alongside a wider picture of zero hours contracts, benefit freezes, the imposition of Universal Credit and a host of other austerity measures.

Personal insolvency—when people can’t pay their debts—is on the rise.

In the first three quarters of 2019, some 93,042 people declared personal insolvency—an increase on 2018’s unusually high figure.

One in 50 households used a food bank in 2018-19. The average income of households using food banks was £50 a week after rent.

The architects of austerity shouldn’t be allowed to forget the misery and poverty they have inflicted on millions of people.

These statistics should smash apart Tory sloganeering about how “Britain deserves better”.

Working class people deserve better—and that means booting the Tories out.