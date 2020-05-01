Letters : We made silence political 

In Oxfordshire we wanted to make sure that last week’s Workers’ Memorial Day action to remember health and care staff was more than a silent protest.

We needed it to take up the key issues of PPE shortages and testing.

In the run-up, we held our first Oxford Trade Union Covid-19 Action Group meeting.

Activists from FBU, CWU, PCS, Unite, Unison, NASUWT and NEU unions joined in and agreed a plan.

At the Warneford Hospital in Oxford over 60 health workers attended a joint-union event which included Unison, CSP, Unite, RCN and the BMA.

A nurse read out the names of health workers who have died from Covid-19 and that was followed by a minute’s silence.

Union reps spoke about cuts, staff shortages, lack of preparation for the pandemic, plus the high number of BME deaths—and the role migrants play in our services.At nearby Littlemore hospital, ten Unison members observed the minute’s silence and held “PPE not promises” placards.

Firefighters across six stations conducted minute’s silence parades, and postal workers also protested outside East Oxford delivery office, holding posters about testing and PPE.

DHL delivery workers, who are members of Banbury GMB No. 1 union branch, also held a minute’s silence, with posters demanding PPE and testing. They distributed 500 facemasks to a local hospice and care home.

By organising collectively, and making a plan, we turned the minute’s silence into a real protest.

Julie Simmons

Oxford

Our trades council in Brent, west London, does not have a reputation for calling action—but the terrible death toll of London bus drivers from coronavirus spurred it into action.A successful one minute’s silence was held outside Willesden bus garage on Workers’ Memorial Day last week.

Around 25 local trade unionists gathered to commemorate those from that garage who have died and many bus workers came out to join us.

It was a tremendous show of solidarity.

Before the gathering, we persuaded the trades council to have an open Zoom meeting for trade union activists, and over 50 attended.

That’s where it was agreed to call for an assembly outside the garage.

I believe this successful protest has raised everyone’s expectations and given us all a confidence boost.

Ashok Pursani

West London

