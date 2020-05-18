New coronavirus outbreaks across Germany

Germany is facing fresh coronavirus outbreaks following the easing of lockdown restrictions earlier this month.

Some 400 workers at a major DPD parcel distribution depot in Heinsberg were quarantined last week after 42 out of 167 staff tested were found to be positive for the virus.

Virus clusters have also been detected at three slaughter houses across Germany. The latest came a meat packing plant in the western city of Bochum.

At least 22 workers were found to be infected.

More than 200 cases were confirmed earlier this month at a nearby plant in Coesfeld.

Clusters in the meat industry appear to be closely linked to workers’ living conditions.

Thousands of eastern European workers are crammed into dormitory-style accommodation which allows the virus to spread with ease.

Polish miners victim to virus

Bosses’ drive to keep miners digging for coal so they can make profits is behind a major coronavirus outbreak in Upper Silesia in the east of Poland.

Of the country’s 17,600 cases, some 4,000 are in the region, with two thirds of all new cases coming from there.

Many suspect that working conditions in mines are the key reason for the hotspot.

One miner said that keeping a two metre distance in the underground tunnels was “impossible”. They said hundreds of coalface workers were forced to cram into lifts to and from the surface everyday.

But as 80 percent of Poland’s electricity comes from coal, no mainstream politicians dare raise the question of closing the mines—even temporarily.

World’s biggest refugee camp hit

The first cases of coronavirus have been detected at the world’s biggest refugee camp, prompting fears of a major catastrophe.

More than 850,000 Rohingya refugees fleeing from persecution in Myanmar are sealed into the Kutupalong camp in Bangladesh.

Manish Agrawal from the International Red Cross said, “There are 40,000 to 70,000 people living per square kilometre.