Tories’ care home lies

Tory prime minister Boris Johnson has begun the process of passing the blame for the coronavirus crisis.

This week he outrageously claimed, “Too many care homes didn’t really follow the procedures in the way that they could have.”

It’s both a very clear attempt to divert attention from his own government’s failings—and an outright lie.

Controlling Covid-19 within care homes has been a tragedy and a farce. Officially nearly 20,000 care home residents have died from Covid-19. Despite promising to “throw a protective ring” around care homes, the Tories left some of the most vulnerable in society to die.

For many still alive, they are imprisoned inside their rooms for most of the day and are still unable to see family and friends.

Decades of privatisation and cuts to health and social care left homes particularly vulnerable to the pandemic. Without government intervention, care home managers couldn’t get hold of protective kit. And they were forced to rely on agency workers who transmitted the disease between facilities.

A lack of testing meant care homes were forced to accept discharges from hospitals without knowing if the patient had coronavirus.

The horrific levels of deaths and widespread suffering experienced by care home residents are a direct result of Tories’ contempt for those they see as disposable.