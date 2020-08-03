Socialist Worker
Protest over theft of TV licences from over-75s

by Mary Brodbin
Issue No. 2716
Outside Downing Street (Pic: Mary Brodbin)

A 40-strong protest took place last week at 10 Downing Street, called by the National Pensioners Convention, over the Tories' betrayal on free TV licences for over-75s.

The decision to scrap free licences means more than three million households are being asked to pay the £157.50 annual fee for the first time.

It has led to a campaign to cancel direct debits for TV licences, with the slogan, "Don't pay it because John McDonnell won't be paying it!"

The cruel Tory move could backfire as it is encouraging pensioners to sign up for pension credits in order to continue receiving a free licence.

The government thought that forcing the BBC to fund the lifeline would save them £740 million a year. But the Office for Budget Responsibility figures show the amount of unclaimed pension credits stands at £1.6 billion annually.

News
Mon 3 Aug 2020, 17:39 BST
Issue No. 2716
