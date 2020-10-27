Solidarity not charity is answer to Tory cruelty

The Tories’ refusal to give free school meals to children in the holidays has seen an outpouring of support for poor children from ordinary people.

This generosity shows that working class people care deeply about each other.

There is often a sense of collective solidarity that goes against the idea, rammed down our throats, that individuals are just out for themselves.

The Tories’ solidarity is with big businesses and banks—the government has handed them tens of billions this year.

So the money is there. It shouldn’t have to come out of the pockets of people who themselves are likely to be struggling because of the pandemic.

Flocking

And now businesses big and small are flocking to offer charity.

Supermarket Marks & Spencer is offering free children’s meals in its cafes—but only if you spend £3 on a food item.

McDonald’s has said it will donate one million meals for free to children over half term.

But as the McStrike group fighting for workers’ rights tweeted, “No donation will hide the fact that there are McDonald’s workers whose kids depend on free school meals because of their poverty wages.”

The bosses who hold down wages, deny union rights and slash jobs should not be allowed to prettify their exploitation.

Government policies and the priorities of capitalism are why children go hungry.