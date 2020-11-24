Public vs private sector pay—don’t let them divide us 

Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s spending review on Wednesday was set to assault every sector of workers. Leaks suggested he would not only curb pay for millions of public sector workers but also attack some of the lowest paid.

He was expected to stop plans to raise the national living wage by 5.6 percent for two million workers.

Hourly rates were due to rise from £8.72 to £9.21 in April. That figure is far less than a genuine living wage. But the Tories were expected to lower it to a two percent rise.

And any attack on public sector wages encourages private sector bosses to carry through their own pay cuts.

United

The Tories hope to succeed through division. They want to set the person who has just lost their job in a pub or a cinema against the civil service worker or the teacher.

They hope unemployed people will be angry at those who, rightly, want a pay rise. They want us to blame each other rather than those at the top. There must be a united battle for jobs and pay and it’s urgent.

Jobs are going every day. This week clothing retailers Peacocks and Jaeger went under, putting more than 4,700 jobs at risk.

The owner, billionaire Philip Day, had missed a deadline to sell the two brands.

A united working class has the power to break the weak and stumbling Tories.