Solidarity with prisoners over the holidays

As the holiday season approaches, Socialist Worker asks readers to write to political prisoners and those who have suffered at the hands of the system to show solidarity.
Brendan McConville
Roe 4 C7604
HMP Maghaberry
Old Road
Upper Ballinderry
Lisburn
BT28 2PT
George Black
A3887AE, HMP Wakefield
Love Lane, Wakefield
WF2 9AG
Norman Grant
A8832AM, C Wing
HMP Whitemoor
Long Hill Road
March
PE15 0PR
Robert Knapp
A7878AG
HMP Whitemoor
Long Hill Road
March PE15 0PR
Glyn Razzell
A0744AK
HMP Hollesley Bay
Woodbridge IP12 3JW
Julian Assange
A9379AY HMP Belmarsh,
Western Way, London
SE28 0EB writejulian.com
Mark Alexander
A8819AL HMP Coldingley
Shaftesbury Road
Bisley GU24 9EX
Lynton Fletcher
A9417AG HMP Featherstone
New Road, Featherstone
WV10 7PU
Wang Yam
A5928AL
HMP Lowdham Grange
Old Epperstone Road
NG14 7DA bit.ly/Wang1220
Keith Rose
A7780AG HMP Coldingley
Shaftesbury Road
Bisley GU24 9EX
Kevan Thakrar
A4907AE
HMP Full Sutton
Stamford Bridge
YO41 1PS
Roger Khan
A5724AY
HMP Oakwood
Oaks Drive
Featherstone
WV10 7QD
Justice for the Birminghm Four See bit.ly/SWonB4
Naweed Ali
A0531CJ
HMP Frankland
Brasside
Durham
DH1 5YD
Tahir Aziz
A8301DV
HMP Whitemoor
Long Hill Road
March
PE15 0PR
Mohibur Rahman
A3480AZ
HMP Frankland
Brasside
Durham
DH1 5YD
Khobaib Hussain
A0537CJ
HMP Long Lartin
South Littleton
Evesham
WR11 8TZ
How to write to prisoners
- When writing to a prisoner include the prisoner number on this list and the full address for the prison
- The sender must include their full name and address on the back of the letter
- In most prisons letters are opened, searched, and can be read before being given to the prisoner
- If you send greetings cards these should be of reasonable size and must not be padded or pouched
- Letters must have sufficient postage to cover the costs