Solidarity with prisoners over the holidays

Issue No. 2735
Write letters to prisoners this holiday season

Write letters to prisoners this holiday season (Pic: Mariya Chorna/flickr)

As the holiday season approaches, Socialist Worker asks readers to write to political prisoners and those who have suffered at the hands of the system to show solidarity.

 

Brendan McConville  

Roe 4 C7604

HMP Maghaberry

Old Road

Upper Ballinderry 

Lisburn 

BT28 2PT

bit.ly/McConville1220

 

George Black

A3887AE, HMP Wakefield

Love Lane, Wakefield

WF2 9AG

bit.ly/Black1220

 

Norman Grant

A8832AM, C Wing

HMP Whitemoor

Long Hill Road

March 

PE15 0PR

bit.ly/Grant1220

 

Robert Knapp

A7878AG

HMP Whitemoor

Long Hill Road

March PE15 0PR

 

Glyn Razzell

A0744AK

HMP Hollesley Bay

Woodbridge IP12 3JW

glynrazzell.org.uk

Julian Assange

A9379AY HMP Belmarsh,

Western Way, London

SE28 0EB writejulian.com

 

Mark Alexander

A8819AL HMP Coldingley

Shaftesbury Road

Bisley GU24 9EX

freemarkalexander.org

 

Lynton Fletcher

A9417AG HMP Featherstone

New Road, Featherstone

WV10 7PU

 

Wang Yam

A5928AL

HMP Lowdham Grange

Old Epperstone Road

NG14 7DA bit.ly/Wang1220

 

Keith Rose

A7780AG HMP Coldingley

Shaftesbury Road

Bisley GU24 9EX

 

Kevan Thakrar

A4907AE

HMP Full Sutton

Stamford Bridge

YO41 1PS

justiceforkevan.org

 

Roger Khan

A5724AY

HMP Oakwood

Oaks Drive

Featherstone 

WV10 7QD

Justice for the Birminghm Four See bit.ly/SWonB4

 

Naweed Ali

A0531CJ

HMP Frankland

Brasside 

Durham

DH1 5YD

 

Tahir Aziz

A8301DV

HMP Whitemoor

Long Hill Road

March 

PE15 0PR

 

Mohibur Rahman

A3480AZ

HMP Frankland

Brasside 

Durham

DH1 5YD

 

Khobaib Hussain

A0537CJ

HMP Long Lartin

South Littleton

Evesham

WR11 8TZ

How to write to prisoners

 

  • When writing to a prisoner include the prisoner number on this list and the full address for the prison

 

  • The sender must include their full name and address on the back of the letter 

 

  • In most prisons letters are opened, searched, and can be read before being given to the prisoner

 

  • If you send greetings cards these should be of reasonable size and must not be padded or pouched

 

  • Letters must have sufficient postage to cover the costs

Fri 11 Dec 2020, 12:49 GMT
