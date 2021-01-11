The Troublemaker —council votes to review construction of Margaret Thatcher statue

Air strikes in Yemen, many involving civilian casualties, have not been recorded in the government’s secret log of alleged breaches of international humanitarian law.

The log was revealed only when the government faced a legal challenge over its decision to grant British arms manufacturers export licences to sell weapons to Saudi Arabia for use in Yemen.

By last July more than 500 possible breaches had been recorded.

But in a conflict in which Saudi-led forces have conducted over 20,000 air strikes, the real figure must be much higher.

In January 2018 an air strike on a bridge and a market in Al-Mufdhah area, Qaflah Athr district, killed 17 people.

The Ministry of Defence has confirmed this attack is not on the database.

A September 2015 air strike on a funeral gathering in Khabb wa ash Sha’af district, in which 30 people died, isn’t on it either.

