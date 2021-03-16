Protests say Met boss should go

Calls are growing louder for Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Cressida Dick to resign following the police’s violent handling of the Sarah Everard vigil last Saturday.

Dick defended the aggressive response, saying, “What has happened makes me more determined, not less, to lead my organisation.”

She added that people “sitting back in an armchair” shouldn’t be criticising, yet failed to say why her force reacted as they did. This isn’t the first time calls have been made for Dick to resign.

Ramped

Under her command stop and search has been ramped up.

The Met now carry out 48 percent of all stops in England and Wales—with black people nine times more likely to be stopped.

Yet she denied last year that the Met was slow to realise it had a race problem.

Dick was also the officer in charge when Jean Charles de Menezes was shot dead in 2005 after being wrongly identified as a terrorist.

She claimed at an inquest that she didn’t think any officer did “anything wrong or unreasonable” in the lead up to de Menezes’ death and was cleared of all charges.

Dick left policing for a few years after 2015 to join MI6—and did this knowingly when Scotland Yard was investigating MI6 over human rights abuses. But this was kept quiet.

Cressida Dick should go now.