Greens gain but are limited

The Green Party gained more than 80 council seats in England and Wales.

In Sheffield and Bristol the Labour Party saw its majority in the council disappear, as votes swung to the Greens.

Professor Sir John Curtice said, “These local elections appear to confirm that the Greens are now able to win a non-trivial proportion of the vote.”

The Greens benefit from the anger people rightly feel about the lack of action over climate change and other environmental issues.

But in practice, there are strict limits to the Greens’ radicalism. In councils they have offered no real opposition to cuts pushed by other parties.

And they look to arrangements with parties such as the Liberal Democrats rather than opposition on the streets.

Fight the conspiracy charges

The London mayoral candidate for political party Burning Pink Valerie Brown was arrested last Saturday for conspiracy to commit criminal damage.

Conspiracy charges are extremely serious.

The arrest followed Burning Pink supporters spraying the Guardian newspaper offices with pink paint.

They targeted the offices because the paper had “broken its climate pledge” and ignored Brown’s campaign.

Burning Pink is headed up by Extinction Rebellion co-founder Roger Hallam. It calls for bringing down the government and replacing it with citizen assemblies.

Brown has since been released.

The group also reported that the house of another activist Ramon Salgado-Touzon, who took part in the action, was raided by the police.

Burning Pink called a protest outside Islington police station and described the reaction to its protest as a “complete overreach”.