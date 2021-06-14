Fighting job cuts at Liverpool and Leicester universities

Over 200 people took part in an online solidarity rally for striking UCU union members at Liverpool and Leicester universities last Friday.

Workers at both universities struck last week over compulsory redundancies.

At Liverpool following strikes the management has announced the number of redundancies has changed from “an initial 47 to 24, and we anticipate this will reduce further”.

The rally drew together strikers from both universities as well as students and locals MPs.

Blue

Violaine See, a Liverpool lecturer explained how her job being cut “came out of the blue”.

“I have healthy research going, I have won more than £1 million for it. I have also written lots of publications and secured millions of pounds in equipment and have one of the highest teaching loads.”

Simon Lilley from Leicester said, “I’m being made redundant because apparently my research isn’t aligned to university strategy.”

Simon also pointed out that it is no coincidence that many of those that could be made redundant are UCU union reps.

Other UCU members pointed out the need to escalate and broaden out the fight for jobs.

Workers at both universities have now launched marking boycotts.

Show your solidarity

Liverpool: solidarity messages to [email protected]

Make a donation to Liverpool hardship fund here

Leicester: solidarity messages to [email protected]

Tweet solidarity for Leicester with the #SolidarityLeics hashtag

Donate to Leicester: UCU Leicester sort code 60-83-01 a/c 20057965 (mark HARDSHIP FUND)