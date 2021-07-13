Liverpool University action forces bosses to ask for talks

Some 300 people marched through Liverpool city centre on Saturday, protesting against Liverpool University’s attack on jobs.

Bosses want to slash some 47 jobs in the Health and Social Sciences department. But members of the UCU union have fought back with three weeks of strikes and a marking boycott.

Management imposed a 100 percent pay deduction for all those taking part in the boycott. But last week the university was unable to provide degrees and marks for 1,500 students.

The march was supported by Liverpool Trans Pride, Merseyside Black Lives Matter Alliance and the Save Liverpool Women’s Hospital campaign. Students spoke about why they were supporting the fight, seeing its importance for the quality of education.

Speakers from other trade unions called for fights to be joined up.

A delegation from the London Region UCU brought a cheque for £1,000. Daily donations have seen the fighting fund go from strength to strength.

Bosses have shown the first signs of failing resolve, with a sudden proposal to talk.

UCU negotiators were set to meet with those from the university this week.

All the threatened jobs must be secured, and the threat of compulsory redundancies taken off the table.