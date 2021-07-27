International round-up: Demonstrations demand Bolsonaro out in Brazil

Angry protests have continued in Brazil as far right president Jair Bolsonaro’s popularity plummets.

Demonstrators took to the streets in several Brazilian cities last Saturday. Many of those on the streets are angry about how Bolsonaro and the Brazilian government have handled the pandemic.

Protester Marcos Kirst from Sao Paulo said that they attended the protest “to react to the genocidal government that we have, that has taken over our country.”

Bolsonaro has played down the severity of the virus and refused to call for restrictions until months after the pandemic hit.

Brazil’s coronavirus death toll now stands at over 540,000— the second highest in the world after the US.

There is also anger about the inefficiency of the vaccination programme, which has only managed to fully vaccinate 17 percent of the population so far.

Bolsonaro is under increased pressure since allegations of corruption in the buying of vaccines surfaced last month.

A recent poll conducted by polling institute Datafolha found that 54 percent of Brazilians support Bolsonaro’s impeachment, compared with 42 percent who would oppose it.

It is clear that support for Bolsonaro is falling. More protests and resistance could kick him out for good.

Covid spreads in Japan as Olympic Games continue

hundreds of people gathered outside the 2020 Olympic Opening Ceremony in Tokyo, Japan, last Friday to highlight the danger of running the games during the pandemic

Protesters chanted, “What do we want? Cancel the Olympics” and placards read, “Olympic money for Covid-19” and “Bread, not circuses”.

Opposition to the Games is huge among Japan’s population, with over 80 percent wanting to scrap or delay the events.

This is particularly true in Tokyo which is well into its fourth wave of infections.

Less than ten percent of people in Japan are fully vaccinated. And the country has a large population of older people who are particularly vulnerable.

Some 127 Olympic athletes, team members and officials have caught the virus since arriving in Japan, despite strict restrictions within the Olympic camp.

The opposition has forced the Games to adopt safety some measures. But protesters are demanding cancellation to stop the games becoming a “super spreader event.”