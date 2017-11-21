Tory cuts meant the ‘economic murder’ of 120,000 people

Tory NHS and social care cuts are “economic murder” and could cause 100 unnecessary deaths a day without emergency funds, a report has warned.

Already 120,000 have died needlessly since 2010.

The joint study, by researchers at Oxford, Cambridge and University College London, is the first to link cuts in government health and social care spending to higher mortality rates in England.

Cambridge University’s Professor Lawrence King, who contributed to the study, said, “Austerity does not promote growth or reduce deficits—it is bad economics.

“It is also a public health disaster. It is not an exaggeration to call it economic murder.”

The squeeze on public spending and the drop in nurses since 2010 has put over-60s and care home residents most at risk, says the study.

Published in the British Medical Journal, it found that between 2001 and 2010 the number of nurses rose on average by 1.61 percent a year.

From 2010 to 2014, with the Tories in office, the rise was just 0.07 percent—20 times lower than the previous decade.

Spending on social care fell by 1.9 percent every year over the same period.

The study found the number of deaths in England fell by an average of 0.77 percent every year between 2001 and 2010, but rose by an average of 0.87 percent every year between 2011 and 2014.

Researchers said it would take an extra £6.3 billion every year to plug England’s “mortality gap”. The authors said the study indicated lower spending on health and social care is “associated with a substantial mortality gap”.

Hammond says there are no unemployed

The millionaire Tory chancellor has claimed, “There are no unemployed people”. In fact the number of people in work fell by 14,000 in the three months to September, according to the Office for National Statistics.

It’s the biggest drop since early 2015.

At the same time, full time jobs on offer dropped by 29,000 and more people who work part time say they want a full time job.

The number officially unemployed dropped too—the total number officially unemployed is 1.42 million.Or nobody if you are the chancellor.

Free schools have been “ineffective” in improving school quality, a major report by the Education Policy Institute has found. It added that while free schools take fewer poorer children than other schools in the same areas.

And claims that free schools are popular with parents do “not appear to be supported by the available data”. Free schools received the lowest numbers of first preference applications than any other school type.

Over 1,000 nurseries and childminders have gone out of business in England since the Tories were elected in 2015

with a promise of 30 hours of free childcare for working parents. Ofsted figures show there has been a net loss of 1,146 nurseries and childminders.

Investigator says IPCC is corrupt and prejudiced

The Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) is riddled with corruption and discriminatory practices, according to a whistleblower.

Carol Howard, a former investigator at the police watchdog, claims senior executives “believe their duty is not to investigate officers but to protect the reputation of the police force concerned and its senior officers in particular”.

She also says that some IPCC investigators support the racist police officers whom they are investigating.

As a result they try to “frustrate, delay, restrict and close down investigations” to protect the targets of their inquiries.

Howard is suing the IPCC for racial discrimination and victimisation.

She claims that other black and ethnic minority IPCC officers told her they were also “treated differently” from their white colleagues and that there was a “pattern of hostile conduct”.

Going down—Tommy Robinson

The founder of the fascist English Defence League and former British National Party member has been stripped of his “blue tick” on Twitter

US white supremacist Richard Spencer lost his too

Robinson whined, “The truth is now hate speech.”

Spencer complained, “Verified no more! Is it not okay to be proudly White?”

Figure it out

141 —number of days the House of Lords sat last year

—number of days the House of Lords sat last year 455 —number of Lords whose expenses are higher than average pay

—number of Lords whose expenses are higher than average pay £462,000 —amount of cash claimed by 33 peers who didn’t speak or sit on committees

—amount of cash claimed by 33 peers who didn’t speak or sit on committees £19 million—bill for Lord’s expenses in 2016/17

The things they say

‘Free movement promise for bankers’

The Financial Times announces that some people at least will be able to travel freely around Europe

‘They can barely bring themselves to talk to each other anymore’

One Tory cabinet minister on Philip Hammond and Theresa May

‘In a dysfunctional cabinet, this is the most important dysfunctional relationship of all’

The Financial Times on Hammond and May

‘A burning desire to change people’s lives for the better’

What former aide to Theresa May Nick Timothy thinks Philip Hammond lacks

‘It is a tribute to Kate’s professionalism that there was no hint of upset as she did her duty’

The Daily Mirror fawns over Kate Middleton’s ability to do other things as her uncle was in court for assault