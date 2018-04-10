Organise against the FLA and DFLA protests to push back the racists

The Democratic Football Lads Alliance (DFLA) is trying to whip up racism against Muslims in Rochdale.

The DLFA wants to push the racist idea that sexual abuse and sexism are the preserve of Muslim men.

It planned a protest in the town in Greater Manchester on Thursday of this week.

Cops and council authorities failed many victims of child sexual exploitation (CSE) in the town.

It follows a similar racist protest of up to 200 in Telford earlier this month. The racism at the heart of the DFLA is clearer every day.

Its leadership is wedding itself closer to the racist Ukip party, which sees the DLFA as an opportunity to rebuild its support.

John Lee, an admin on the DFLA’s secret Facebook group, described how the groups are working together.

“You will hear Ukip leader Gerard Batten talk about this at our Rochdale demonstration on Thursday 12th April,” it said.

“Can any lads and lasses from Rochdale/MCR area that would be willing to support Ukip in the town by helping to organise leaflet drops in targeted areas during the month of April please let us know.”

The official True FLA—Democratic FLA Facebook page puts up racist posts targeting Muslims and London’s Labour mayor Sadiq Khan.

Blamed

A post on Sunday night blamed Khan for opening London to “Islamic extremists”, “Multiculturalism” and “Third world racists and muggers”, among other racist themes.

This is part of a turn by the DFLA to target Jeremy Corbyn, the Labour Party and the broader left.

The DFLA is a section of the FLA that split from founder John Meighan after a row over who got the money from official merchandise.

Both groups aim to build a racist movement on the streets. The far right see them as an opportunity to recruit and regroup.

Meighan is trying to shore up his position in the FLA by making open overtures to former English Defence League (EDL) leader Nazi Tommy Robinson.

And the far right For Britain party leader Anne Marie Waters, who was judged too racist for Ukip, is working with the FLA.

The whole of the left must take the threat seriously.

The FLA plans to march in Manchester on 19 May and the DFLA also plans to march but hasn’t yet set a date.

Stand Up To Racism has called a mobilisation against the FLA’s planned march in Manchester.

Anti-racists must mobilise to take on the FLA in the city—and wherever else it marches.

