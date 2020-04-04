Women, the family and the coronavirus crisis

Joeli Brearly from the Pregnant Then Screwed campaign said, “Yet again it is women scooping up the unpaid labour to keep things ticking over during a crisis.

“We are seeing companies telling staff to work from home but denying women with kids that possibility, and we’re seeing pregnant women laid off without any sort of process while others are told they have to come into work.”

Pauline is a secondary school teacher in east London and said that experience of lockdown means, “my life has changed a lot.”

“I’ve ended up having to work a double shift. I homeschool my two children during the day and do my work between 8pm and 2am.

“It does challenge a parent, all parents think they can home school children, but even though I’m an experienced teacher it’s not easy at all."

Pauline said her husband, who works in IT, “is working from home, but his company refuses to consider any reduction in hours.

“It’s not right that a company completely decides that his wife does it. I don’t know how single parents are coping—I don’t know how they manage.”