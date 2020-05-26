Cummings’ trips to Durham are nothing to be sneezed at

Cummings claimed to be testing his eyesight in Barnard Castle

The Prime Minister defended Dominic Cummings after his top aid showed him the pictures of whatever it is that he has on Boris Johnson.

Cummings, Johnson’s adviser, has denied returning to Durham in April weeks after his initial time spent self-isolating in the region.

Minister Grant Shapps explained what happened.

“You have to get ­yourself in lockdown and do that in the best and most practical way, that’s all that’s happened in this case,” he said.

And the best, most practical way was to drive to Durham twice (or three times).

Since Shapps is transport minister it is fair enough he doesn’t know what travel is. And to be even fairer, he did spend a few years not ­knowing how many names he had.

Cummings grew up in Durham and went to the £16,000 a year Durham School. He is married to Mary Wakefield, a senior editor at The Spectator and daughter of baronet Sir Humphrey Wakefield.

That lets him sit on a farm and read Bismark and ­fantasise about how eugenics could transform the NHS.

Castle

It would be false to say he was staying at his father in law’s castle. He was in his father’s outhouse.

And who doesn’t have a spare outhouse available?

Cummings rails against the tendency to select leaders from “a subset of Oxbridge egomaniacs with a ­humanities degree”. He studied ­history at Oxford.

Michael Gove also lept to Cummings’ defence—Cummings twice came up with strategies to stop Gove having to resign.

Once over expenses and once over losing a large number of schools down the back of the lamps he bought on expenses.

So Gove tweeted, “Caring for your wife and child is not a crime.”

Leaving your child stranded in a B&B while you go to a showbiz party to get wasted as Gove did isn’t a crime either.

Cummings once wrote contemptuously of how MPs lack experience “managing complex projects”. He can’t manage staying in a house.

He has claimed that ­eugenics means “we will soon be able to re-make human nature itself”.

And that sort of arrogance is not to be sneezed at.

Hydroxychloroquine, the anti‑malarial drug Donald Trump is taking to prevent Covid-19, has increased deaths in patients treated with it in hospitals around the world, a study has shown. The death rate among all groups taking the drugs was higher than among people who were not given them. One in six of those taking one of the drugs died. One in eleven who weren’t taking it died.

Minister for racist jokes...

Cabinet minister Anne‑Marie Trevelyan has circulated an anti-Chinese meme to Tory MPs

The International Development Secretary sent it to a WhatsApp group.

The message shows a split fortune cookie with a message that reads,

“You not have coronavirus.”

It is captioned, “Just received my Covid-19 rapid test kit from China. Soooooo relieved!”

She added, “Just for Bob”.

That’s Bob Seely, the MP campaigning against Chinese tech giant Huawei supplying the 5G network kit.

He replied with a love heart and smiley face.

...and a mayor for sick ones

A North Staffordshire mayor has been condemned after sharing a tweet which said she trusted serial killers and rapists more than Boris Johnson.

Amanda Cartwright, a Labour town councillor and the current Mayor of Kidsgrove, posted the meme on Twitter.

The image was headed “Things I trust more than Boris”, with the list including “an injection from Dr Harold Shipman”, “a taxi ride from John Worboys” and “The Covid-19 virus”.

She has apologised saying that posting the image was due to her being “severely sight impaired”.