Anger in the streets as killer cops in US let off

US Black Lives Matter ­protesters continue to take to the streets over the decision not to charge the cops with the murder of Breonna Taylor.

Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, joined angry protesters who gathered in Louisville, Kentucky, last Friday. She said she was “pissed, upset, hurt” over state attorney general Daniel Cameron’s announcement.

And protesters in the city defied a 9pm curfew and set fire to cars and broke windows last Saturday night. The police arrested up to 28 people.

“It feels like we went backward,” said Amber Brown who has been central to the protests in Louisville, Kentucky.

“I think people are still in shock and we’re not sure how to move forward.

“Since when does protest have a curfew? Since when does freedom and civil rights have a curfew?”

Police entered Taylor’s home unannounced and shot her in March.

The court decided to charge Brett Hankison, one of the three police officers involved in her killing, only with “wanton endangerment”.

All three officers who were involved in Taylor’s killing were ­dismissed from the police force.

In his dismissal letter, it said that Hankison showed “an extreme indifference to the value of human life”.

The court ruling has caused ­outrage across the US.

In New York, hundreds of protesters blocked the traffic on the Brooklyn Bridge last Saturday.

Protesters chanted, “These are our demands that must be met,” and, “Until they are met there will be no peace.

“No justice, no peace.”

Protester Sophie Michel had been “out here since June almost every day on the streets marching for my black life to show people that I matter. It could be me, it could be him, it could be him, it could be any black face that you see in this crowd,” she said.

In Oakland, California, up to 250 people gathered and clashed with police, forcing the city centre to be closed.

Hundreds of people marched through the streets in Boston, first gathering in Nubian Square and then marching to the police precinct.

Station

Protesters gathered in the South side neighbourhood of South Shore in Chicago and marched off to the nearest police station.

In Philadelphia, a crowd that was mostly led by students held a vigil to commemorate Taylor.

And over 200 people gathered for a march in Baltimore last Saturday.

Palmer said that “at this point, it’s bigger than Breonna, it’s bigger than just black lives.”

Trump continues with his attacks.

He has nominated right winger Amy Coney Barrett for the Supreme Court in an effort to lock in his racist and sexist politics ­whatever happens in the November election.

More resistance on the streets is critical.