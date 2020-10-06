A failure of the system, not individuals

The Tories have repeatedly tried to scapegoat ordinary people to avoid responsibility for their own mishandling of the pandemic.

But it’s Boris Johnson and his ministers who have peddled polices that killed tens of thousands of people and threaten many more lives.

Now the government wants to shrug off its responsibility for the economic crisis.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s Job Support Scheme will replace the furlough at the end of October.

But, as he himself admits, not all jobs will be saved. Instead, he unveiled this week a course in how to write your CV and succeed in interviews.

It’s both grossly inadequate—and seeks to shift responsibility onto individuals.

If people are unemployed, it’s not because they are failing to present themselves properly.

Vacancy

There is just one job vacancy for every ten workers currently on furlough. The Tories would like us to concentrate on competing to secure the scarce jobs that do exist. But the only viable strategy is collective resistance.

However well they prepare for an interview, the 5,500 Cineworld workers in Britain will not find another job easily.

Nor will a boost to careers guidance help millions more people who face redundancy.

We shouldn’t blame ordinary people for the spread of coronavirus.

And we should insist that it is the profit system that destroy jobs and wrecks lives, not the faults of individuals.