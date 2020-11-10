Break the weak Tories

The Tories are in trouble. Their lockdown is unlikely to significantly cut coronavirus cases as it leaves key areas of transmission, such as schools, open.

The NHS is already being overrun. And government jobs measures have been exposed as failing. Redundancies reached a record high of 314,000 in the three months to September.

The Tories have no answer to the health and jobs crisis except to make ordinary people pay for it. But their weaknesses and divisions means they can be pushed into making U-turns.

They backtracked over free school meals last week, following an outcry. And they extended the furlough scheme until the end of March next year.

Unemployment

These measures are nowhere near enough to stop more people being plunged into poverty or from going hungry. But they do show that the Tories can’t always get everything their way.

Resistance on a bigger scale could win much more. Unfortunately the trade union and Labour leaders are refusing to lead it. Instead Keir Starmer backs up the Tories over lockdown. And while unemployment rockets, unions largely fail to fight for jobs.

There are difficulties mobilising during the Covid-19 crisis. But while the Tories are struggling, they aren’t any less nasty.

The virus hasn’t stopped attacks on working class people. Resistance is the only way to stop those attacks.