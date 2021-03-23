International round up: Israel elections demonise Palestinians

Israel held its fourth election in two years as Socialist Worker went to press.
The election was called after a coalition government led by warmonger Binyamin Netanyahu and rival Benny Gantz collapsed.
Netanyahu hopes to take credit for the vaccine rollout to most adult Israelis. His opponents want to get rid of him because he is corrupt.
But they all agree on the central issue in Israeli politics—the occupation of Palestinian land.
Netanyahu and his main rival in this election, Yair Lapid, both insist on complete control of Palestinians. Lapid has said he wouldn’t allow Palestinians to have a state while they resist Israel’s occupation.
The election is likely to be followed by weeks wrangling to form a coalition government. But any government that emerges will insist on continuing Israel’s war on Palestinians.
Flooding follows drought in Australia
Up to 18,000 people have evacuated their homes as floods battered New South Wales, Australia.
Torrential rainfall has caused dams and rivers to overflow and strong winds with abnormally high tides have made the flooding worse.
The floods are the worst in decades. Some areas remain completely isolated due to flooded roads.
New South Wales premier Gladys Berejiklian said, “Communities that were battered by the bushfires are now being battered by the floods and a deep drought prior to that.
“I don’t know anytime in our state’s history where we’ve had these extreme weather conditions in such quick succession in the middle of a pandemic.”
This flooding comes not long after Australia was engulfed in bushfires.
Scientists are describing the frequency of the environmental crisis in the country as “the new normal”.