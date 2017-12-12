Oxford death in police custody prompts investigation

Another young black man has died in police custody.

Police say Nuno Cardoso suffered a “medical episode”—but his family said he had no known health conditions other than a milk allergy.

Thames Valley police said he fell ill while in a police car and was later treated in hospital where he died on 24 November.

An Independent Police Complaints Commission case has been opened into his death.

Nuno was 25 and was just a few weeks into a law degree at Ruskin College, Oxford, when he was arrested at his halls of residence.

Dozens of friends and family held a vigil on the Peckworth estate in Kentish Town, north London, where he grew up.

His sister Paula said, “We are still waiting for police to say what happened. They say [it was] something medical but we don’t know any more yet.”

Nuno’s mother Doroteia dos Santos said, “We have lived here for so long, we feel British. I don’t want the police to exclude us.”

Doroteia, who works for British Transport Police, said the police needed to question the number of deaths in custody.

“It’s happening more and more, and we are really starting to get tired of this,” she said.

“They stop and search all the boys. Not just because they have dreadlocks or lock hair, but every black and mixed race boy in this country—they have the same problem.”