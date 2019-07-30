Boris Johnson is poisonous—topple the Tory toff

Tory toff Boris Johnson has made clear that his government will be nasty, racist and right wing.

The prime minister stuffed his cabinet with vicious Tories who have track records of attacking ordinary people.

One of Boris Johnson’s first announcements was a plan to hire 20,000 more cops and give them “greater powers to use stop and search”.

And he appointed disgraced former minister Priti Patel, who has consistently voted for harsher immigration rules, home secretary.

The union leaders greeted Johnson with pleas for him to protect workers' rights, and didn't mobilise for the demonstrations against him last week. Which is weak even by their standards.

We need real resistance on the streets and workplaces to topple this Tory toff.