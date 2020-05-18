Patel’s pretend praise for NHS migrant workers is so pitiful

Just a few short weeks ago home secretary Priti Patel was showering praise on migrants working in health and social care.

Their “extraordinary ­contribution” would be recognised she said while ­hinting that the huge fees they must pay to use the NHS would be “reviewed”.

The absurdity of ­overseas health workers putting ­themselves at risk in British hospitals—but having to pay for the “privilege” of using it—proved too embarrassing, even for Patel.

The immigration health ­surcharge is part of the Tories’ “hostile environment” policy. It’s due to it rising from £400 to £624 a year in October.

However, Tory contrition is not known to survive more than three weeks. On Saturday, as soon as the home secretary felt she could get away with it, her office sneaked out a tweet.

“It is wrong to suggest the home secretary said there would be a formal review into this policy,” it said.

Rabidly anti-muslim ­attitudes among the Tories run from the top to the bottom of their filthy party.

From former prime ­minister David Cameron’s claim that London mayor Sadiq Khan is an Isis supporter to Boris Johnson’s talk of veiled Muslim women looking like “bank robbers” its clear that this fish is ­rotting from its head.

So you’d think that with the Equality and Human Rights Commission having an entire filing cabinet’s worth of Conservative cases to investigate they’d be keen to get going

After all, didn’t they chomp at the bit to investigate claims of antisemitism in the Labour Party

Apparently not. The ­watchdog last week dropped plans to launch an inquiry and instead gave a big thumbs up to Tory plans to investigate itself

Perhaps the Tory inquiry will start with Downing Street chief of staff Dominic Cummings

He was responsible for the hard right Spectator magazine’s website when it published a cartoon of the prophet Muhammad with a bomb in his turban.

Will nobody think of the super‑rich in these days of crisis?

The world’s wealthiest hop from one country to another so as to avoid taxes a normal person would pay. But now tax advisors say closed borders are causing havoc.

Thousands of wealthy individuals are trapped into staying where they are—and as such are liable for normal taxes.

More invisible victims of the virus.

The German state has been forced to apologise after wiping Israel off a map published as a part of a military report.

The Military Counterintelligence Service, has apologised after its annual report displayed Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories in the same colour as neighbouring Jordan.

Hapless Hancock’s app gets you sacked

Hapless health secretary Matt Hancock’s new smart phone app was designed to keep health and care workers up to date on the latest Covid-19 guidance. But it’s run into trouble just days after release.

The GMB union has urged its members not to use it after discovering that bosses can use it to eavesdrop into what most thought were private chats.

Rehana Azam, the union’s national secretary, said, “Health and care workers are terrified of speaking out about the lack of PPE.

“Now the government launches an app that slaps their private data all over the place for anyone to see.

“Bosses can quite easily use it to spy on workers, see what they’re saying and potentially sanction them.”