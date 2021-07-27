Liverpool university strikers fight to stop redundancies

Workers at Liverpool university are set to stage 10 more days of strikes to hit back at bosses’ plans for compulsory redundancies.

The UCU union members plan to walk out on Wednesday of next week until Saturday 14 August.

University bosses initially planned to sack up to 47 workers in the faculty of health and life sciences.

But workers’ action has forced them to gradually reduce this number. After strikes in May and June and a marking boycott, bosses say they’ll only sack seven workers.

The UCU members are determined to fight for every job—and backed further action.

The strikes are set to coincide with a number of university events, including the open day.

This could potentially hit the university hard.

Meanwhile, UCU union members at the Royal College of Art (RCA) in London will ballot for strikes this autumn.

Workers are fighting increased casualisation and a failure to protect terms and conditions for permanent staff. They are also concerned that increased workloads are forcing some to work 75-week terms. The ballot will open in October.

For the Liverpool strike, tweet your support and solidarity to @ULivUCU2

Vote for strikes over pay insult at 48 universities

Unison union members at 48 universities are set to be balloted for strikes over pay.

Some 86 percent of union members rejected bosses’ pay offer. Unison’s higher education service group executive lodged a formal dispute with higher education bosses at the beginning of June. The ballot is open until 10 August in England and runs from 2 to 27 August in Scotland.

Unison national officer Ruth Levin said, “Coming a year after the pay freeze that was imposed on higher education, the 1.5 percent pay offer falls far short of what staff need.”