Labour conference won’t give members a real say

The last time the Labour Party had a proper conference, Jeremy Corbyn was still leader and the 2019 general election hadn’t even been called.

Though Corbyn had retreated over Brexit and Palestinian rights under a battering from Labour MPs, the left still dominated on the conference floor.

It’s a world away from the ­conference left wing activists expect now.

After Starmer banned four left wing groups from the party, there are reports that many elected delegates have been suspended on the ­flimsiest of pretexts.

It’s left delegates feeling angry, but also under siege. Two left wing party activists spoke to Socialist Worker—but neither want to be named for fear of being expelled.

Investigation

One, a Momentum activist from the south of England, said, “Delegates should be angry at good Labour Party people being put under investigation because they were photographed two years ago with the Socialist Appeal newspaper under their arm.

“There will be people angry at what’s happening to their left comrades.”

Another member—a ­leading member of Jewish Voice for Labour (JVL)—said it was all part of Starmer’s effort to make the party acceptable to the rich again. “It’s all about making it very clear to the ruling class that Labour is ready to be the bosses’ second 11 again.

“That’s what this is all about—trying to return to Blairite ­centralised control and members having very little say in policy.”

In response, left wing ­organisations are pushing to try and defend left wing politics in Labour.

There are protests planned ­outside the conference venue—and battles inside to vote through left wing policy motions and rule changes.

The left are organising to reject the appointment of David Evans as ­general secretary if it’s put to a vote—and will apparently be joined by delegates from the powerful Unite union. But even these activists are realistic about what they can achieve in the circumstances.

“Whether there are enough left wing delegates to make that a reality, I don’t know,” said the JVL member.

“The right are worried and that’s why they’re targeting delegates in purges. And under Starmer a lot of members have stopped paying their fees, stopped turning out for leafleting.”

And the Momentum activist said, “Labour is a mass party of the people and I believe it can change. But ­sometimes you wonder, what can you do? If we can have a spark of hope out of this conference we can reignite things. But I’ve got a feeling it might be a bit flat. We might not get those gains, and change might look hard.”